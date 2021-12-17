Energy Alert
Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball playing in North Little Rock on Saturday

Arkansas Razorbacks
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arkansas Men’s and Women’s Hoops are headed back to North Little Rock, as the teams will take part in a doubleheader in Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, December 18. The men will take on Hofstra, which will tip a 7 p.m. CT, while the women will play in-state opponent Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. CT.

After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the Arkansas men’s program, which is currently unbeaten at 8-0, and ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll, will host Hofstra in its annual trip to North Little Rock. The two schools have met on two previous occasions – both in the 1970′s – and Arkansas won both. Last year snapped a 19-year streak of Arkansas playing in North Little Rock. This year will mark the 22nd time overall, posting a 12-9 record in the venue. The Razorbacks have won four straight in North Little Rock and seven of the last eight.

Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad, meanwhile, is 7-2 through nine games, winning two of their last three. Arkansas will finish its in-state schedule in North Little Rock, as the Hogs will play Central Arkansas. The Razorbacks have already played Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Arkansas State, and are schedule to play Little Rock on Dec. 12 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks return to Simmons Bank Arena after a year hiatus, but the last time they were there, the Hogs toppled Little Rock, 86-53.

TICKET INFO

Click HERE for Tickets

WOMEN’S GAME – TICKET PRICES – $10 Adults, $5 Youth 17 & Under (reserved seating) *Plus applicable service charges

MEN’S GAME – TICKET PRICES – $35 Lower Bowl, $25 Upper Bowl (reserved seating) *Plus applicable service charges

