Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball playing in North Little Rock on Saturday
Arkansas Men’s and Women’s Hoops are headed back to North Little Rock, as the teams will take part in a doubleheader in Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, December 18. The men will take on Hofstra, which will tip a 7 p.m. CT, while the women will play in-state opponent Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. CT.
After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the Arkansas men’s program, which is currently unbeaten at 8-0, and ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll, will host Hofstra in its annual trip to North Little Rock. The two schools have met on two previous occasions – both in the 1970′s – and Arkansas won both. Last year snapped a 19-year streak of Arkansas playing in North Little Rock. This year will mark the 22nd time overall, posting a 12-9 record in the venue. The Razorbacks have won four straight in North Little Rock and seven of the last eight.
Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad, meanwhile, is 7-2 through nine games, winning two of their last three. Arkansas will finish its in-state schedule in North Little Rock, as the Hogs will play Central Arkansas. The Razorbacks have already played Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Arkansas State, and are schedule to play Little Rock on Dec. 12 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks return to Simmons Bank Arena after a year hiatus, but the last time they were there, the Hogs toppled Little Rock, 86-53.
TICKET INFO
Click HERE for Tickets
WOMEN’S GAME – TICKET PRICES – $10 Adults, $5 Youth 17 & Under (reserved seating) *Plus applicable service charges
MEN’S GAME – TICKET PRICES – $35 Lower Bowl, $25 Upper Bowl (reserved seating) *Plus applicable service charges
