LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has seen its first case of omicron variant, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The governor said on social media Friday that the case has been confirmed. However, officials have released few details including where the case was reported.

In today’s report, we have the first confirmed case of the Omicron Variant in Arkansas. This was expected, and we expect more cases of the variant to be confirmed in the near future. This is not a surprise, but it is a compelling reason to get a booster shot now. pic.twitter.com/WSQotP70AO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 17, 2021

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

