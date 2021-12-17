Energy Alert
Arkansas State men's basketball will face Lyon on December 21st

7 Arkansas State athletes test positive for COVID-19
By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Champion Christian basketball program, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team has replaced its opponent for its home game on Tuesday, Dec. 21, scheduling Lyon College for the same date in place of Champion Christian. A-State’s matchup against Lyon College on Dec. 21 is set for a 4:00 p.m. tip-off at First National Bank Arena.

Arkansas State returns to First National Bank Arena to begin a four-game homestand Sunday at 1:00 p.m. against Air Force. The game will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

