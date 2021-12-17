Energy Alert
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirates target Southern Hills neighborhood in Springfield, steal Christmas angels

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One family from the Southern Hills Neighborhood is shocked after porch pirates targeted their home Thursday morning, stealing a pair of Christmas angels off of their front porch.

Police say thieves from two cars stole Christmas angels right off of a family’s doorstep around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. One neighbor’s security cameras caught it all.

The community calls these thieves “porch pirates.” Typically, once your items are stolen, they end up on Facebook Marketplace, eBay or other online sales platforms. Neighbors from the Southern Hills Neighborhood say the trend is unwelcome.

“It’s the principle of it. Instead of these people sending more love and appreciating what they have, they are out there, grabbing what they can, and it’s happening in our neighborhood,” said the victim, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “If I need a heart transplant, maybe I can have one of their hearts, because it hasn’t been used very much.”

Authorities say this trend typically grows as more holiday gifts arrive to homes. Atlas Security shared several tips to thwart the thieves.

“It’s becoming more popular where people are getting security systems, but then they’re also supplementing that with exterior cameras on the front and back,” said Sam Blaine with Atlas Security. “Create your own little neighborhood watch of six or eight neighbors that are around you to watch out for each other.”

Installing security cameras and coordinating watch groups are more strongly recommended tips.

