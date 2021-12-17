Community donates toys in overwhelming fashion in wake of tornado
Elementary school gym is full of toys for children
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the Dec. 10 tornado, the city of Trumann has received tremendous support from communities across Region 8.
On Friday, the Cave City Fire Department delivered a trailer full of toys to Trumann Elementary School. The donations were part of a toy drive started Monday for children impacted by the storms.
However, Cave City residents aren’t the only donors.
The Elementary School Gym is nearly full of toys, all coming by way of donations. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, families can pick up toys from the school.
They will be distributed via a points system. Each family will have a certain number of points, and each item will have a different point value.
