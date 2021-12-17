Energy Alert
Dec. 17: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Keep the rain gear close through Saturday morning as rain chances stay high to end the week. It won’t rain the whole time, and some see heavier rain than others.

Rain chances increase this morning and waves of rain will move across Region 8 as the cold front that moved through Thursday moves back north as a warm front.

The cold front will make a final push through the area by Saturday morning with one more push of rain.

Some may see 1-2″, or over 2-3″. Temperatures rise back into the 60s by Friday evening to Friday night.

Temperatures drop for good Saturday morning. We’ll be in the 40s by the afternoon and 20s by Sunday morning.

No rain is expected for much of next week as temperatures slowly rise.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A new social media trend circulating on Tik Tok is asking students to call in shooting or bomb threats to schools nationwide.

An Arkansas advocacy group hopes Congress extends monthly child tax credits.

A tornado survivor discuss mental trauma after severe storms. We’ll tell you what the experts say to stay mentally healthy.

A Missouri mother, who almost lost sixth-grade daughter to suicide, discusses the emotional impact of bullying.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann
Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State...
Case file released in former senator’s murder

Latest News

The program, Operation Santa's Helper, provided toys for children impacted by tornadoes in...
“Operation Santa’s Helper” provides toys for children impacted by tornado
Operation Santa's Helper provides toys for children impacted by tornadoes in Leachville,...
“Operation Santa’s Helper” provides toys for children impacted by tornado
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday spoke with volunteers in Trumann in the aftermath of the Dec....
Governor speaks to youth, volunteers impacted by tornado
Blazers beat Brookland in 4A-3 clash
Valley View boys beat Brookland to start 3-0 in 4A-3 play