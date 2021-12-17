Dec. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Keep the rain gear close through Saturday morning as rain chances stay high to end the week. It won’t rain the whole time, and some see heavier rain than others.

Rain chances increase this morning and waves of rain will move across Region 8 as the cold front that moved through Thursday moves back north as a warm front.

The cold front will make a final push through the area by Saturday morning with one more push of rain.

Some may see 1-2″, or over 2-3″. Temperatures rise back into the 60s by Friday evening to Friday night.

Temperatures drop for good Saturday morning. We’ll be in the 40s by the afternoon and 20s by Sunday morning.

No rain is expected for much of next week as temperatures slowly rise.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A new social media trend circulating on Tik Tok is asking students to call in shooting or bomb threats to schools nationwide.

An Arkansas advocacy group hopes Congress extends monthly child tax credits.

A tornado survivor discuss mental trauma after severe storms. We’ll tell you what the experts say to stay mentally healthy.

A Missouri mother, who almost lost sixth-grade daughter to suicide, discusses the emotional impact of bullying.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

