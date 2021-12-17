Governor speaks to youth, volunteers impacted by tornado

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his way around the Trumann Recreation Center Thursday to speak with volunteers and people affected by the storm.

Daily, dozens of volunteers arrive early in the morning to make sure that the donation center runs smoothly.

A number of them are youth from the community.

Several of the volunteers are 10th graders from Trumann High School.

All the students personally know a friend or classmate that was affected by the tornado.

That is their motivation to help out every day.

“I feel for this community big time, because this is a big part of who I am and I love this town,” said sophomore, Carson Smith.

The donation center at the TRC building is open to the public to get food, water, and other items needed while they rebuild.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.