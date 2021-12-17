High-profile murder trial pushed back again

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A highly anticipated trial has been pushed back again.

In our last update, the trial of Cameron Wray in the April 2020 death of Mack Rhoads was postponed from October 2021 to January 2022. Now, it has been set for April 2022.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer made the move to ensure an earlier case goes to trial first.

A hearing in the case was held in Harrisburg Thursday, where the new date range was established.

The trial will take place during the April term, which runs from April 11 to April 15. It is considered the number one priority for the term.

Thursday’s hearing also included deliberations on admissible evidence for the upcoming trial, including interrogation transcripts from before Wray’s arrest.

Wray is charged with capital murder in Rhoads’ death.

Wray remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

