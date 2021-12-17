Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

High-profile murder trial pushed back again

Trial will take place in mid-April
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A highly anticipated trial has been pushed back again.

In our last update, the trial of Cameron Wray in the April 2020 death of Mack Rhoads was postponed from October 2021 to January 2022. Now, it has been set for April 2022.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer made the move to ensure an earlier case goes to trial first.

A hearing in the case was held in Harrisburg Thursday, where the new date range was established.

The trial will take place during the April term, which runs from April 11 to April 15. It is considered the number one priority for the term.

Thursday’s hearing also included deliberations on admissible evidence for the upcoming trial, including interrogation transcripts from before Wray’s arrest.

Wray is charged with capital murder in Rhoads’ death.

Wray remains in the Poinsett County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP releases details on trooper condition after shooting near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Storm Chasers’
Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State...
Case file released in former senator’s murder
Man arrested after being charged in fentanyl conspiracy

Latest News

ATM was ripped out of the ground
Police investigate overnight ATM robbery
Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery at an ATM early Thursday.
Police investigate overnight ATM robbery
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP releases details on trooper condition after shooting near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A new park is coming to Harrisburg.
New ‘learning park’ coming to Poinsett County
New learning park coming to Harrisburg
New learning park coming to Harrisburg