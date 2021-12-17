Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found in suitcase in Memphis

(wafb)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a suitcase in Memphis Sunday night.

Police responded to a “suspicious” call at Pine and Eastmoreland in midtown shortly before 10 p.m. where officers located the suitcase with the body inside.

Memphis police say preliminary information indicates the deceased was hit with an object by a known suspect. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann
Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Storm Chasers’

Latest News

The state of Arkansas has seen its first case of omicron variant, according to Gov. Asa...
Arkansas reports first omicron case
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In a press release sent Thursday, Dec. 9, McCutchen said the lawsuit arose after the library...
Second FOIA complaint settled against Jonesboro library
7th arrest made in fentanyl conspiracy case