Judge sentences central Missouri man for threatening store clerks with COVID-19

A man who threatened to give COVID-19 to two store clerks in Jefferson City has been sentenced to two years of probation.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who threatened to give COVID-19 to two store clerks in Jefferson City has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Anthony Nunes, of Ashland, was originally charged with two felonies after he told the clerks on different days in March 2020 that he had COVID-19 and asked if they wanted to get it.

Nunes was coughing and said he had a sore throat and fever. Investigators say the clerks told police Nunes made them fear for their lives.

Under a plea deal on Tuesday, Nunes was found guilty of second-degree harassment, a misdemeanor. It was unclear if Nunes had COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

