Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who appeared to be holding a gun while posing with Santa at the Mall of Louisiana.

According to WAFB, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas for aggravated assault and a parole violation.

The photo with Santa shows two men holding large amounts of cash.

It circulated on social media, with some questioning mall management about their security measures.

“How in the world would you allow something like this to even take place in the middle of your mall?” one person who posted the photo to the mall’s Facebook page asked.

Gene Satern, the senior general manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said mall management is aware of the photograph.

“The incident is currently under investigation with BRPD and I’m not allowed to release any information while under an active investigation,” Satern responded.

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

