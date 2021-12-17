Memphis Animal Services rescues pets impacted by deadly tornadoes in Kentucky

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kentucky Humane Society reports that hundreds of pets are without homes following the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky a week ago. The total number of homeless pets is currently unknown.

The cat area at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is currently filled with cats rescued following the aftermath of the tornadoes in Kentucky.

“The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society was without power indefinitely. When we got there their power actually came on which was great because they had a hundred calls of people needing placement for their pets because they’d lost their homes,” said Katie Pemberton, the community engagement specialist at Memphis Animal Services.

MAS gathered and transported nearly 30 cats.

“We actually were able to go to The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society and clear out their whole cat area,” Pemberton said.

Now the cats are in need of forever homes this Christmas.

MAS has a holiday themed adoption event planned for Saturday, December 18.

Newly adopted pets and their parents will go home with a $50 PetSmart gift card, a toy and they can take family photos by the Christmas tree, all at a discounted adoption fee of $12.

“That includes everything: spay/neuter, microchip, collar, customized ID tag, an FeLV test,” said Pemberton.

Before choosing to bring a pet home, potential pet parents are encouraged to consider their current lifestyle.

“Talk to the staff or volunteers about that. They can probably recommend a pet for you that’s going to be a really good fit,” Pemberton said.

The MAS adoption event begins Saturday, December 18 at 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

