Memphis philanthropist pays off layaway balances for fifth time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis philanthropist continues his tradition of providing some relief to Memphis families during the holidays.

This week, Avron Fogelman surprised nearly 180 customers by paying off their Burlington store layaway balance.

This is the fifth time Fogelman has taken part in the annual surprise. Not only did families have their gifts paid for, this also helped to make sure families have proper cold-weather clothing to get through the winter.

“What this means to me is just joy, peace, and that’s all I want. Thank you. Thank you,” said Charlene Dearing, a layaway payoff recipient.

Fogelman began the annual initiative in 2016.

