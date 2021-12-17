Energy Alert
Mississippi man pleads guilty to pointing lasers at FedEx planes

Laser pointers are a troubling trend that government officials say can disorient and...
Laser pointers are a troubling trend that government officials say can disorient and temporarily blind pilots.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says Eugene Conrad faces a sentence of up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the FBI in July that airplanes flying into the airport were being hit in the cockpit by a green laser coming from Hardeman County, Tennessee, and Benton County, Mississippi.

Officials reported 49 strikes, mainly on FedEx airplanes, from January to July. Conrad is from Michigan City, Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

