Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New ‘learning park’ coming to Poinsett County

Park will focus on education for the community
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new park is coming to Poinsett County, but it isn’t just your typical playground.

The Main Street Learning Park will focus on educational programs for children and adults alike throughout the community. It will be the first park to be owned by Poinsett County and will be funded through both public and private funds.

Poinsett County Extension Agent Chair Craig Allen said the whole community has pitched in to make this project happen

“The farmers, the city, the county, the county workers, the city workers, everyone has chipped in,” he said. “It’s just been a community project. It’s really coming together.”

The Extension Office held a luncheon Thursday, Dec. 16, for all who have helped. At the luncheon, they also announced a $15,000 grant from Arkansas Rural Community Development.

There is currently no timeline for the park’s completion

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
ASP releases details on trooper condition after shooting near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Storm Chasers’
Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State...
Case file released in former senator’s murder
Man arrested after being charged in fentanyl conspiracy

Latest News

From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
Different options available in the event of severe weather
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Tornado Resources: Shelters, donation drop-off locations