New ‘learning park’ coming to Poinsett County

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A new park is coming to Poinsett County, but it isn’t just your typical playground.

The Main Street Learning Park will focus on educational programs for children and adults alike throughout the community. It will be the first park to be owned by Poinsett County and will be funded through both public and private funds.

Poinsett County Extension Agent Chair Craig Allen said the whole community has pitched in to make this project happen

“The farmers, the city, the county, the county workers, the city workers, everyone has chipped in,” he said. “It’s just been a community project. It’s really coming together.”

The Extension Office held a luncheon Thursday, Dec. 16, for all who have helped. At the luncheon, they also announced a $15,000 grant from Arkansas Rural Community Development.

There is currently no timeline for the park’s completion

