Two suspects identified after being shot, killed by officers in car chase

(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects shot and killed by police in Memphis Thursday have been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as Terrance Dogan and John H. Taylor.

Authorities say Dogan had seven active warrants in Lexington County, South Carolina. The warrants, issued in September, include armed robbery, kidnapping and assault, and battery.

Suspect shot, killed in police chase identified
Suspect shot, killed in police chase identified(Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says an Arkansas state trooper began assisting with a pursuit in West Memphis Thursday. According to TBI, two men inside the fleeing vehicle shot at law enforcement. Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris was shot and returned fire, killing both men.

