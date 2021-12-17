Energy Alert
“Operation Santa’s Helper” provides toys for children impacted by tornado

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - From Barbies to bikes, you name it and it was donated.

People across Region 8 answered the call for Operation Santa’s Helper.

Thousands of toys are ready to be opened by children in Monette, Leachville, and Trumann on Christmas Day because of your help.

Jordan’s Kwik Stop, the Jonesboro Radio Group, and KAIT began the toy drive Monday.

That is when the donation started rolling in.

“They have actually done their part and they are helping so much with everything,” said Kimberly Campbell, manager of Jordan’s in Brookland.

Two weeks before Christmas, a tornado changed lives.

These donations are one way the community hopes to bring back some of what was lost.

“I think that every child deserves to have something under their tree,” said Campbell.

She said the support was overwhelming.

“To know that our communities are actually gathering together to support all these people that are in need at this moment,” said Campbell.

The location where they are holding the gifts has donations from not only Operation Santa’s Helper but many families and businesses across the state.

Because of all of your support, we stopped Operation Santa’s Helper Thursday.

We have collected more than enough toy donations for those impacted by the tornadoes.

Thank you!

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

