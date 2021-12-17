Energy Alert
Organization donates $100,000 to Trumann for tornado assistance

Fund will help combat homelessness in wake of storm damage
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - An area organization started a fund to help those impacted by the Trumann tornado. Then, they donated $100,000 to that fund.

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council met with the City of Trumann and Southern Bancorp to establish a disaster relief fund for those affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.

“It’s wonderful. I’m just overwhelmed this group is willing to do that. It’s sorely needed,” Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said.

CRDC donated $100,000 to the fund to combat homelessness and other needs in Trumann. The fund will be handled by the bank and will go toward things like gift cards and hotel rooms for impacted families.

Jeremy Wooldridge, CEO of CRDC, said his organization is ready to help, however, it can.

“We’ve got an opportunity here to make a big impact on the community and help. And honestly, I didn’t realize the amount of devastation and damage that had happened until I met with Mayor Lewallen,” he said.

Wooldridge said CRDC isn’t done, but in fact, just getting started with storm relief programs across Region 8.

