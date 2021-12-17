Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann
Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Storm Chasers’

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: The traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Pfizer study tests extra COVID vaccine dose for kids under 5
Kim Potter, on trial in the killing of Daunte Wright, talks about the traffic stop that led to...
Potter: 'It just went chaotic and I shot him'
Maya and Charlotte are students at Supply Elementary School.
Kindergartener and second-grader in North Carolina dropped off at wrong bus stop, a few miles from home