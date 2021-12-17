Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Retail beef prices at record highs causing ranchers to make less for cattle

Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.
Retail beef prices at record highs; up 21% over the past year.(KULR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Customers are now paying more than ever for beef with retail beef prices are at record highs, rising 21% over the last year.

With the steady rise of beef prices in markets, ranchers have been making less money for their cattle.

Experts say the issue of lower cattle prices has a lot to do with the fact that there are more cattle to process than space to process them.

But, producers say things are changing.

The next couple of years are expected to look good for cattle producers.

And that is one of the reasons that beef is in high demand.

Dozens of meat processing facilities have opened in Montana in the last year and half with more on the way.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann
Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State...
Case file released in former senator’s murder

Latest News

Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western...
Suspected arson in downtown Osaka building leaves 24 dead
Shoppers are seen doing holiday shopping in this file photo. A COVID-19 surge is dampening the...
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Dec. 17: What you need to know
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter could take the stand as soon as today.
Kim Potter to take the stand in trial