St. Jude patient pushing through her own struggles to help others

Hadleigh Lenuerman is making sure that all of her friends have presents this holiday season.
Hadleigh Lenuerman is making sure that all of her friends have presents this holiday season.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A young Paragould girl is fighting her own battle with cancer while making sure that the people around her are having a happy holiday.

Six-year-old Hadleigh Lenuerman suffers from a germ cell tumor in her brain and has been receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis since September.

The process has shown her mother Amber Leneurman how strong her daughter is.

“I can’t even describe it. There’s days where I’m the one falling apart and she’s the one who puts me back together,” said Leneurman. “Through everything she just wants to make everyone else happy.”

Last week Hadleigh visited the Paragould Police Department where officers asked what she wanted for Christmas. Without hesitation she said they can’t just get gifts for her they have to get them for all her friends at the hospital.

The department rounded up all the gifts and gave them to Hadleigh to pass out on Tuesday.

“Some of them can’t afford Christmas and that’s why we wanted to bring joy,” said Hadleigh. “Everyone should be happy during Christmas.”

Her mother said it does not surprise her that Hadleigh wanted to help others, saying that is just who she is.

“I am not shocked if someone is going to get something, she wants to make sure everyone gets something,” said Leneurman.

An unbelievable gesture that truly highlights the compassion in little Hadleigh’s heart.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

