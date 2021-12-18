Earthquake detected in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE Co., Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Saturday morning as a seismograph picked up a second earthquake this week - a 1.8-magnitude earthquake, three miles west-northwest of Powhatan.

According to the USGS, the tremor was felt around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Lawrence County.

The earthquake had a depth of about two miles below ground and there was no report of the earthquake being felt.

On Wednesday, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened four miles northwest of Powhatan.

