Earthquake detected in Lawrence County

A 1.8 earthquake was detected early Saturday near Powhatan.(Source: USGS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ark. (KAIT) - It was a busy Saturday morning as a seismograph picked up a second earthquake this week - a 1.8-magnitude earthquake, three miles west-northwest of Powhatan.

According to the USGS, the tremor was felt around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Lawrence County.

The earthquake had a depth of about two miles below ground and there was no report of the earthquake being felt.

On Wednesday, a 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened four miles northwest of Powhatan.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

