Endangered Person Advisory cancelled for 2 missing children from Ripley Co., Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for two missing children.

The children were located safely.

According to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department 3-year-old Jordan Buse and 10-year-old Hunter Radford were last seen on Muskie Lane in Doniphan around 3 p.m. on December 6.

Deputies say Sandra Radford, the mother of the children, took them after an order was placed for them to be removed from her custody.

Sandra Radford, 29, was described as 5-feet tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Jordan Buse was described as 3-feet tall and 35 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Hunter Radford was described as 4-feet, 5-inches tall and 75 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

