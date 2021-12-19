‘Heal the Hood’ supplies gifts to children in Hickory Hill community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heal The Hood Foundation of Memphis delivered gifts of love and joy today.

The non-profit organization adopted over 60 children to supply Christmas gifts to in the Hickory Hill community.

The founder and CEO of Heal the Hood Ladell Beamon says it takes showing love to Memphis communities to start seeing a difference in violence.

“We’re here for the entire city, we know there’s a lot going on in Memphis, but it really really pays at this time of year for us to all come together and create a change that we want to see, if we want to see the narrative change, then it starts with this,” Beamon said.

Along with the gift giveaway, Heal the Hood staff prayed with the families and played games.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.