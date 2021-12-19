Lewis leads No. 16 ULL to 36-21 N.O. Bowl win over Marshall

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette senior quarterback Levi Lewis turned in one last memorable performance to help new Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Michael Desormeaux get off to a winning start.

Lewis passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 74 yards, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette defeated Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night to end its season on a program-record 13-game winning streak.

“You always want to go out the right way,” Lewis said. “It being the last game of the season, we really wanted to win.”

The bowl game kicked off the Desormeaux era for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-1). Promoted from offensive coordinator, he took over after ULL won the Sun Belt Championship game under Billy Napier, who left after that to become the Florida Gators’ head coach.

“It’s kind of a little bit of an overwhelming feeling,” said Desormeaux, who also played quarterback for Louisiana-Lafayette. “I felt pressure to do a good job for our players because they deserved to win this game.”

