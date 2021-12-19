Southern Bancorp sponsors Be a Santa to a Senior

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Southern Bancorp is sponsoring Be a Santa to a Senior.

A seven-year tradition for Southern Bancorp, over 200 seniors are served each year.

Community Relations Coordinator LaRay White enjoys being able to give back each year to those who spend Christmas alone.

“At the holidays, it seemed like a lot of groups were making sure children and families were taken care of, but the nursing homes didn’t have anything for them locally,” she said.

White also enjoys seeing the smiling faces of those who are helped.

“One of the things that I just love the most is how the community just jumps in and helps,” White said.

If anyone would like to participate in the program, they can visit any Southern Bancorp location in Blytheville, Gosnell, or Manila.

