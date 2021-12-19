Energy Alert
Water service interrupted at two Newport prison units

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two prison units in Newport are experiencing low water pressure because of a water main break.

According to Communications Director Cindy Murphy of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, the two units affected are Grimes and McPherson.

Right now, officials are making sure the inmates have enough water. They are bringing in water for basic needs such as bathing, flushing the toilet, and drinking.

Officials did send out some laundry to be cleaned in another unit.

Murphy is hoping the water will be restored to full pressure by Sunday or Monday.

There are at least 950 inmates at the McPherson unit, while there are 1,020 inmates at the Grimes unit.

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

