Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Zappe gets records, WKU rolls past App St 59-38 in Boca Bowl

By Chuck King (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe now owns the single-season college football records for passing yards and touchdowns.

He threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns and the Hilltoppers beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Both are FBS records.

Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky.

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Water service restored at two Newport prison units

Latest News

The annual NEA Tournament brings high school basketball teams all over the area to First...
74th NEA Tournament underway
Red Wolves win, 98-48
Arkansas State WBB Cruises to 98-48 Win over Hendrix (12/19/21)
Red Wolves win, 68-46, to improve to 8-3.
Arkansas State MBB Knocks Off Air Force 68-46 (12/19/21)
Red Wolves won, 98-48.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: HC Destinee Rogers, Morgan Wallace, and Keya Patton After 98-48 Win vs Hendrix
Arkansas State jumped ahead early to win 68-46.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Marquis Eaton, and Norchad Omier After 68-46 Win Over Air Force