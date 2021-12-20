Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.

By Madison Horner
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police seized a large amount of fentanyl in a drug bust in Branson.

Police arrested Cory Jackson and Dewayne White for selling fentanyl.

Officers executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in the 600 block of Eiserman. Investigators found nearly $6,700 in Jackson’s home, large amounts of marijuana in the bedroom, and 484 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl. During the search, investigators say Dwayne White took off in a vehicle, hitting an unoccupied police car. Officers later arrested him.

“Fentanyl is a rather strong opioid and has led to a large number of overdose deaths in our country over the last few years,” said William Duston, the Taney County prosecutor. “We’re seeing an increase in that, hence the reason both those agencies and all law enforcement agencies in the state of Missouri have that as an emphasis to try and stop that distribution.”

Jackson faces drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child charges. White faces resisting arrest, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Water service restored at two Newport prison units

Latest News

Crowley’s Ridge Development Council is offering help for those needing help keeping their homes...
CRDC accepting weatherization applications
2 arrested in fentanyl bust in Branson, Mo.
The average price of gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.
Arkansas gas prices continue to decline
Missouri bill would require schools to teach safe social media practices