Arkansas gas prices continue to decline

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of the state’s 1,826 stations, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 1.7 cents in the past week to $2.90.

Prices dropped 12.4 cents a gallon in the last week but remain 97.2 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average fell 2.9 cents a gallon to an average of $3.30.

“For yet another week, average gasoline prices continue to fall as omicron cases surge, leading oil demand, and thus oil prices, to stall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new Covid cases slow down.”

He predicts gas prices will continue to fall below their all-time high by the end of the week.

Once the holidays are over, De Haan expects motorists will see a “more noticeable hit on gasoline demand.”

