Beale Street Music Festival releases partial 2022 lineup

Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
Beale Street Music Festival tickets on sale after two years away
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beale Street Music Festival announced the first round of its 2022 lineup Monday morning.

The lineup includes artists like Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, Foo Fighters and Lil Wayne. The full lineup will be released in early February.

You can catch some of your favorite artists from April 29 through May 1 at the Bluff City fairgrounds.

Three-day passes are on sale now at memphisinmay.org/BSMFtickets.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Memphis native Wendy Moten places 2nd on ‘The Voice’
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten
