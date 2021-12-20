CRDC accepting weatherization applications

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge Development Council is offering help for those needing help keeping their homes warm this winter.

CRDC announced Monday it is accepting applications for its Weatherization Program.

The program provides energy cost-saving measures, including caulking around windows and doors, insulation, and repairing or replacing furnaces.

To apply or for more information, call 870-333-5127.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.