CRDC accepting weatherization applications

Crowley’s Ridge Development Council is offering help for those needing help keeping their homes...
Crowley's Ridge Development Council is offering help for those needing help keeping their homes warm this winter.(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge Development Council is offering help for those needing help keeping their homes warm this winter.

CRDC announced Monday it is accepting applications for its Weatherization Program.

The program provides energy cost-saving measures, including caulking around windows and doors, insulation, and repairing or replacing furnaces.

To apply or for more information, call 870-333-5127.

