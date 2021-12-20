Energy Alert
Dec. 20: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be a chilly start to the work work thanks to an upper-level low that will move to the south of us.

Rain is possible across South Arkansas and Louisiana. Here, we should stay dry with some cloudiness.

Starting on Tuesday, gradual warming will leave us in the 60s and 70s as we move closer to Christmas. In fact, it may end up being one of the warmest Christmas Eves on record.

Right now, rain chances for Christmas look low, but there is a storm system that will come into the area.

We will keep an eye on it over the next few days. With that being said, it still looks to be warmer than normal Christmas.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas reports first confirmed case of Omicron variant.

Group Arkansas Moms Demand Action asking for school districts to step up gun violence prevention.

Trumann has received an outpouring of support and resources in the aftermath of the December 10 tornado.

As the COVID-19 pandemic created major changes to the workforce, the U.S. is in the middle of an entrepreneurial boom.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

