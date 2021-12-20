Event gives storm victims a chance to start over

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many organizations across Region 8 teamed up in Leachville Monday to help tornado victims make the recovery process a little easier.

The American Red Cross Association hosted a multi-agency resource center (MARC) at the Leachville gymnasium where many different organizations tried to help the people of Leachville and surrounding areas get back on their feet.

The Salvation Army, Arkansas Realtors Association, United Methodist Church, and many more offered food, gift cards, and even temporary housing.

Leachville resident Tiffany Peridore lost everything in the Dec. 10 tornado and said having this all-in-one place was so helpful.

“They have helped us so much,” said Peridore. “Being able to come here and get everything done was so helpful for my family.”

Meeting with all the organizations gave people the building blocks they need to start over, and Kim Mailes of the Red Cross says that’s what the event is all about.

“If we can bring some hope and some practical assistance to people, we’ve done our job and that is what we are here today to do,” said Mailes.

If you were not able to make it out Monday, the Red Cross will host another MARC event Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Trumann.

For the safety of everyone face coverings are encouraged, and proof of address is required.

