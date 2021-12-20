Human remains recovered from house fire
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died early Sunday morning when a Baxter County home went up in flames.
The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Dec. 19 on Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area.
Sheriff John Montgomery said the home was “fully engulfed in flames” when firefighters arrived.
Upon learning that a woman might have been inside, investigators were called to the scene.
“Human remains were later recovered from the fire scene,” Montgomery said in a Monday news release.
The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for positive identification.
