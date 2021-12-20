Human remains recovered from house fire

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died early Sunday morning when a Baxter County home went up in flames.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Dec. 19 on Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area.

Sheriff John Montgomery said the home was “fully engulfed in flames” when firefighters arrived.

Upon learning that a woman might have been inside, investigators were called to the scene.

“Human remains were later recovered from the fire scene,” Montgomery said in a Monday news release.

The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for positive identification.

