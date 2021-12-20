Advertisement

Man arrested after investigators rescue dog with rotting broken leg

When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering from a broken leg with multiple bones exposed.(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A “horrid stench.”

That’s how volunteers at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society described the smell of a dog’s broken and rotting leg.

On Dec. 14, someone reported the animal to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, the dog lived at the home of 53-year-old Anthony Coffel on County Road 620 in Paragould.

When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering from a broken leg with multiple bones exposed.

The dog also had a zip tie attached to the top of his leg, restricting circulation to the limb and causing it to swell greatly, she said.

“Upon further investigation of the animal’s injuries, it appeared that the leg was starting to rot and appeared infected,” Worcester stated in the affidavit.

Deputies met volunteers with NEAHS at the county line who then took the dog to Animal Medical Center in Jonesboro to have the leg amputated.

“It is not clear if he will live or have to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries,” Worcester stated in the affidavit.

On Friday, Dec. 17, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to charge Anthony Coffel with felony animal cruelty and ordered him not to possess or have any contact with any pets or animals.

Coffel is currently free on a $10,000 bond.

When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering from a broken leg with multiple bones exposed.(Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)

Dr. Heather Curry with Animal Medical Center told the NEA Humane Society that the dog’s surgery went well. However, as of Monday, he is still not out of the woods.

“The vets said he was one of the worst, if not the worst, they had ever seen,” the humane society posted.

The charity expects the dog, which they have named Rudolph, to have “extensive medical bills.”

To make a donation, visit www.neahs.org. Donations can also be mailed or made in person at:

NEAHS

6111 E. Highland Dr.

Jonesboro, AR 72401

Northeast Arkansas Humane Society

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

