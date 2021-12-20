Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 20, 2021
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Maynard man died Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph County.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 54-year-old Robert C. Collier was northbound when his 2004 Chevrolet went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The county coroner pronounced Collier dead at the scene.
His passenger, 43-year-old Jonathan E. Davis of Fairdealing, Mo., was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
