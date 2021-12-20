Energy Alert
Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Butler Co.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon, December 19.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a person opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and EMS workers responding to a report of a sexual assault.

He said they were called to the 3900 section of Highway N just before 3 p.m. following a 911 call about an alleged sexual assault.

One of the individuals on scene began firing a handgun while one deputy and four EMS workers were inside of the home.

Sheriff Dobbs said the deputy then shot and killed the person.

He said the name of the officer, as well as the person shot and killed, is not being released at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

