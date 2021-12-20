Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

By Hayley Spitler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin died just 12 days after giving birth to twins on Dec. 1.

According to WEAU, 30-year-old Nicole Bendickson died in her sleep, leaving behind three young children and her husband.

Her sisters-in-law said Bendickson was under quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Their newborn twins also tested positive for the virus and are in the NICU.

It is unclear if Bendickson had COVID-19 when she died, but family members said they are waiting for pending test results.

Bendickson is remembered as a kind, shy, sweet woman who loved her daughter and family more than anything.

Her sister-in-law, Gina Schofell, said the family is preparing to carry on Bendickson’s legacy to her babies.

She said her brother is going through photos and having a video made for each of their children.

“It’s definitely going to be rough, but as a family, we are really close, so we definitely have a big giant support group for him,” Schofell said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Water service restored at two Newport prison units

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council is offering help for those needing help keeping their homes...
CRDC accepting weatherization applications