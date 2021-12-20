Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Strong quake hits N California; no tsunami or major damage

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage in Northern California. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck a rural stretch of Northern California’s coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage. The jolt was recorded just after noon on Monday off a tiny town called Petrolia.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., speaks during the House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing on the...
Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Scott Perry
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
AP Source: Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive
Authorities in Utah rescued Madelyn Allen, a female college student who went missing.
Missing Utah college student found alive
Local organizations spread out all across the Leachville gymnasium to give back to tornado...
Event gives storm victims a chance to start over