Trumann Elementary hosts Christmas Emporium for tornado victims

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Elementary School gave gifts to families in need this Christmas.

After the recent tornadoes, many families were left without money to buy Christmas gifts.

This is when Trumann Elementary stepped in to open their doors to host the Christmas Emporium, where families received points to shop for gifts.

So much support poured in from the community to where all Trumann residents could come and pick up something.

Amy Henley is the instructional facilitator at Trumann Elementary and spent her day volunteering.

“This has been amazing seeing how many people want to help our community and our students and our families. It’s just been amazing,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

