Trumann receives an abundance of supplies after tornado

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann has received an outpouring of support and resources in the aftermath of the December 10 tornado.

Most recently, hot meals were given to tornado victims. This tornado hit Trumann hard and communities rallied around to help.

Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman remembers when the Jonesboro tornado hit. He helped during that time.

“When Jonesboro had a tornado, they were overwhelmed with a lot of donations and different things that were going on and I happened to help them during that. So, when this one hit, I knew that kind of thing would happen here because of the way people here in Trumann and local area [are]. They want to do something to help,” he said.

A volunteer, Zoey Craig, helped all morning with set-up and distribution.

“It makes me happy coming up here and seeing that I can help all these people with everything we have here,” she said.

The complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Due to the abundance of items, Trumann is only accepting monetary donations.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Terah Redman at 870-650-0295.

