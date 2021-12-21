A-State forward Norchad Omier named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds last week, Arkansas State freshman forward Norchad Omier has been named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

In a two-game week against No. 25 Texas Tech and a 7-2 Air Force side, Omier shot 61.1 percent (11-18) from the field and added seven blocks along with a pair of steals. After scoring five points and pulling down seven boards at Texas Tech, Omier tied his career-high with 22 points in the 22-point victory over Air Force. He added a career-high six blocks, the most by an A-State players since 2001, and collected his sixth double-double of the season and fourth in the last five outings with a season-high 16 rebounds.

Earning the weekly accolade for the first time in his career, Omier is among 16 Division I players averaging a double-double. Omier enters today’s game against Lyon averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. Adding six double-doubles so far this season, Omier has 21 for his career, second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of last season.

