Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State forward Norchad Omier named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Omier had 22 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks as A-State beat Air Force, 68-46.
Omier had 22 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks as A-State beat Air Force, 68-46.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds last week, Arkansas State freshman forward Norchad Omier has been named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

In a two-game week against No. 25 Texas Tech and a 7-2 Air Force side, Omier shot 61.1 percent (11-18) from the field and added seven blocks along with a pair of steals. After scoring five points and pulling down seven boards at Texas Tech, Omier tied his career-high with 22 points in the 22-point victory over Air Force. He added a career-high six blocks, the most by an A-State players since 2001, and collected his sixth double-double of the season and fourth in the last five outings with a season-high 16 rebounds.

Earning the weekly accolade for the first time in his career, Omier is among 16 Division I players averaging a double-double. Omier enters today’s game against Lyon averaging 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds. Adding six double-doubles so far this season, Omier has 21 for his career, second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of last season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
One person died early Sunday morning when a Baxter County home went up in flames.
Human remains recovered from house fire
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Man arrested after investigators rescue dog with rotting broken leg
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid...
Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner

Latest News

Scots held on to win 73-70 in Paragould Monday.
Lyon basketball holds off Crowley’s Ridge on the road
Red Wolves win, 98-48
Arkansas State WBB Cruises to 98-48 Win over Hendrix (12/19/21)
Red Wolves win, 68-46, to improve to 8-3.
Arkansas State MBB Knocks Off Air Force 68-46 (12/19/21)
Red Wolves won, 98-48.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: HC Destinee Rogers, Morgan Wallace, and Keya Patton After 98-48 Win vs Hendrix