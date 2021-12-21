Arrest warrant issued for nursing home owner

Energy Alert
A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid fraud charges involving his facilities in Arkansas, including those in Jonesboro and Batesville.(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former nursing home owner on eight Medicaid fraud charges involving his facilities in Arkansas, including those in Jonesboro and Batesville.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that Joseph Schwartz, owner of Skyline nursing homes, submitted false statements in cost reports to the Arkansas Medicaid Program.

According to a news release from Rutledge’s office, Skyline exaggerated its costs by $6,285,216 and received an overpayment of $3,610,912 for its 8 Arkansas nursing homes.

Jonesboro Health and Rehab received an overpayment of $915,948. Batesville Health and Rehab received $336,259 in overpayments based on fraud.

Schwartz is also charged with one count of attempting to evade taxes for failing to pay more than $2 million withheld from employees’ paychecks to the state from July 2017 to March 2018.

“These charges come after a 44-month-long investigation into Skyline’s wrongdoings,” Rutledge said. “I will not sit idly by while anyone defrauds the state and federal government out of millions of dollars to line their own pockets.”

Schwartz’s attorney, Bill James, told the Associated Press is expected to surrender in January and will plead not guilty to the charges.

