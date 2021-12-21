Dec: 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds have helped keep a lot of Region 8 warmer this morning than yesterday morning, but it is still a cold start.

Clouds will clear early and sunshine will prevail for Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for the first day of winter, but the yoyo temperatures will drop again on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

That will not last long because by Thursday, temperatures are back above normal and by Christmas Eve though, many of us will have highs in the 70s with strong south winds!

There is a front dipping into area on Christmas Eve, but rain chances look low at best right now. We should end 2021 on a warm note.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast

News Headlines

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office obtained a preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on federal contractors, which halts enforcement of the mandate in Missouri and the other states in Missouri’s coalition that initially filed suit, including Arkansas.

As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant.

An unvaccinated man with health issues has become the first person in the United States whose death has been linked to COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A highly celebrated holiday is just days away, but with all the Christmas spirit grief is also near for many, especially for those who lost everything during the recent tornadoes.

Christians throughout Arkansas will celebrate Christmas this week, marking the arrival of the country’s most popular holiday. Houses of worship will likely receive their largest crowds of the year at a time when the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant goes through the state.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more

