Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FEMA provides tornado debris removal tips

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center is providing FEMA-approved guidelines for tornado debris removal.

Homeowners and businesses should closely follow these guidelines to assure that storm debris is removed efficiently and as quickly as possible in the coming months.

Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.
Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Property owners should avoid covering water meters, and avoid the use of equipment that might damage water meter covers.

Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.
Homeowners and businesses should follow sorting and stacking instructions.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
One person died early Sunday morning when a Baxter County home went up in flames.
Human remains recovered from house fire
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Senator John Boozman tours the Trumann Fire Department.
Senator tours tornado damage
Lady Bearcats beat Riverside in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Brookland girls beat Riverside
Local organizations spread out all across the Leachville gymnasium to give back to tornado...
Event gives storm victims a chance to start over
When deputies arrived at the home, Lt. Ashley Worcester reported they found the dog suffering...
Man arrested after investigators rescue dog with rotting broken leg