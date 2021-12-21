Energy Alert
Lyon basketball holds off Crowley’s Ridge on the road

Scots held on to win 73-70 in Paragould Monday.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Crowley’s Ridge College cut a 16-point deficit down to one in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback as they fell to Lyon College, 73-70.

The Pioneers (1-13) cut the lead to 67-66 with over five minutes to play, but Ben Keton extended the lead with a three.

Keton (15 points) was one of four Scots (5-8) in double figures, joining Grant Patterson (19 points), Trenton Bell (15 points), and John Paul Morgan (14 points).

CRC had one last attempt to tie the game but a Bo Roberson 3-point attempt fell short at the buzzer.

Bo Roberson led CRC with 24 points and 15 rebounds off the bench. Braxton Cousins added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and J.M. Gregg added 12 points for the Pioneers.

Both teams will face Division I teams in their next matchup.

Lyon will face Arkansas State Tuesday, December 21 at 4:00 pm.

CRC will travel to face Louisiana Tech Wednesday, December 22 at 4:00 pm.

