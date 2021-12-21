Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Memphians set new BBQ world record

Memphians set new BBQ world record
Memphians set new BBQ world record(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Memphis, land of barbeque royalty, some men called the Patterson Pittmasters staked their claim on the longest team barbecue marathon effort in the world.

Action News 5 was there Friday night as the guys on Patterson near the University of Memphis were well into what in the end was a 42-hour barbecuing marathon.

Meticulous notes were taken by witnesses in hopes the Guinness World Book of Records will accept all the evidence - videos, pictures, and details - of exactly what was on the grill each hour. The team had hoped to cook for 48 hours but celebrated after smashing the old record by an Italian team at 40 hours, 53 seconds.

“Between people that showed up, the quality of the food, the media coverage, we didn’t get to 48 hours was really the only disappointment. But we’re going to blame that on the rain and cold, not a lack of heart,” said Rob Stukenborg of the Patterson Pittmasters.

Now, all the evidence will be submitted and we’ll have to wait to see if the Guinness Book of World Records declares the Patterson Pittmasters as the new barbecue marathon record holders.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 19 on Shelby Road in Randolph...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
One person died early Sunday morning when a Baxter County home went up in flames.
Human remains recovered from house fire
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Manchin not backing Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’

Latest News

Scots faced the Pioneers Monday in NAIA hoops
Lyon basketball holds off Crowley’s Ridge on the road
Hornets beat White County Central in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Harrisburg boys beat White County Central
Yellowjackets beat Armorel in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Bay boys beat Armorel
Lady Bulldogs beat Batesville in 1st Round of NEA Tournament
2021 NEA TOURNAMENT: Tuckerman girls beat Batesville
Trumann, AR after the December 10 tornado
Recent tornado produces mental health concerns