Poplar Bluff wanted man now in custody after breaking into home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police tracked down a man considered armed and dangerous, and now he’s facing a new set of criminal charges.

Bryce Davis, 31, was arrested at a home in the 1100 block of Delano Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20.

Bryce Davis was wanted on felony charges when he was arrested on Monday after breaking into a home. (Poplar Bluff Police Department)

Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley said Davis broke into the home. The woman inside was not hurt.

Police had been looking for Davis for a few weeks on felony charges, including carjacking, kidnapping and domestic assault.

Whiteley said he expects Davis to face additional assault, burglary and drug charges following Monday’s arrest.

