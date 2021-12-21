Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff wanted man now in custody after breaking into home

Bryce Davis was wanted on felony charges when he was arrested on Monday after breaking into a...
Bryce Davis was wanted on felony charges when he was arrested on Monday after breaking into a home.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police tracked down a man considered armed and dangerous, and now he’s facing a new set of criminal charges.

Bryce Davis, 31, was arrested at a home in the 1100 block of Delano Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20.




Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley said Davis broke into the home. The woman inside was not hurt.

Police had been looking for Davis for a few weeks on felony charges, including carjacking, kidnapping and domestic assault.

Whiteley said he expects Davis to face additional assault, burglary and drug charges following Monday’s arrest.

