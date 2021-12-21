Recent tornado produces mental health concerns

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A highly celebrated holiday is just days away, but with all the Christmas spirit grief is also near for many, especially for those who lost everything during the recent tornadoes.

On Dec. 10, just 15 days before Christmas, hundreds of lives changed in Trumann, Monette, and Leachville.

“When you add the tornado and the devastating effects that it brought. It really made many people’s grief more complex,” said Dr. Dana Watson, Clinical Psychologist for Families, Inc.

According to the American Psychological Association, many factors play into grief and mental health concerns around the holidays, but this year, many in this area are dealing with being away from their home.

“It’s hard to find your footing. It can be hard to navigate what you should be doing and what you would normally be doing,” said Watson.

Watson said food, transportation, and housing are the foundation of mental health. All of that was taken away from people during the tornado.

“You’re displaced. You’re not in your home. You don’t have your own refrigerator with food,” she said.

Watson said with all this gone, it’s hard to focus on anything else.

Stress reactions to events like a tornado are normal according to Watson, but if those stress reactions like not being able to sleep or do daily activities continue, you should contact a medical professional.

